CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVI. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVI

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CVI opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 304.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.