Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $294.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.89. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

