Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) was up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 739,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 369,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 25.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

