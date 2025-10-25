Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,281,540. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.61.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $120.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

