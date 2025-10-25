Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,520 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,022,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $738.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

