VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $713,000 in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 115.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 956,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 513,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 124.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after buying an additional 485,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 6.5%

SAIC stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

