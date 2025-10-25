Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $354.13 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.47 and its 200 day moving average is $275.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.