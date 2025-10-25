Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 195.5% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Northland Securities set a $161.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $411,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

