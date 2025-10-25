Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,303,000 after purchasing an additional 386,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.28. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

