Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 40,519 Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHF

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.13% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 349.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 334,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 260,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 231.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 140,644 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IBHF opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $869.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

