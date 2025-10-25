Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF $IVVM

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IVVM opened at $34.52 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

