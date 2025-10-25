Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF $IVVM

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA IVVM opened at $34.52 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.
iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Profile
