Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 440.80 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 428.40 ($5.70), with a volume of 448731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.80 ($5.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.

Molten Ventures Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £864.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,227.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 333.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 197.67.

In other news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 112,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total value of £418,974.01. Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 7,197 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 per share, with a total value of £25,045.56. Insiders acquired a total of 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.

