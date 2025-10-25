MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.20). 5,672,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 1,166,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

