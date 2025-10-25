JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Up 36.6% – Here’s What Happened

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 36.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 680,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 828% from the average daily volume of 73,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

About JZR Gold

(Get Free Report)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.