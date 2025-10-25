Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 321,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.7 days.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $11.39 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

