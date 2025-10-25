Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 321,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.7 days.
Fevertree Drinks Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $11.39 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
