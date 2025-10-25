Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.