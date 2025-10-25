Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $89.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

