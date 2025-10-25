Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2025

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

