iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

