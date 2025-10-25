FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAUG. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 81.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 74.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 15.0%

Shares of FAUG opened at $52.37 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

