Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTWO

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $922,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 69,937.5% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $4,138,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

