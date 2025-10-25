RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 71.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Down 0.8%

RPM International stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

