Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 1853774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Firefly Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Firefly Aerospace Trading Up 3.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.94.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($4.88). The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Firefly Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

