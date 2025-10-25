Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410.26 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 407.30 ($5.42). 4,269,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 9,078,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405.50 ($5.40).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 284 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 411.50.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

About Rentokil Initial

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The company has a market capitalization of £11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 360.98.

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.