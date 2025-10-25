Reviewing Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 9.29% 10.05% 3.45% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 2 1 1 0 1.75 Telecom Italia 0 2 1 3 3.17

Earnings & Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swisscom and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Swisscom and Telecom Italia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.54 billion 30.53 $1.75 billion $2.97 24.88 Telecom Italia $15.88 billion N/A -$660.08 million N/A N/A

Swisscom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Italia.

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.