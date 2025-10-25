Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 160,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$11.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -14.59.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

