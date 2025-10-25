Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 160,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sonoro Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$11.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -14.59.
Sonoro Energy Company Profile
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoro Energy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.