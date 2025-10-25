Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 120.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The company had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

