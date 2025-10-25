Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Price

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $82.17 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 211.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

