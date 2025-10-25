Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Declines By 28.4%

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 6.0%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $658.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

