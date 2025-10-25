KT Corporation $KT Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in KT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in KT by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in KT by 1,901.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in KT by 185.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Price Performance

NYSE KT opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.70. KT Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KT Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

