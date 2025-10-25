Mark Hildebrandt Purchases 400 Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) Stock

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hildebrandt bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,785.56. This trade represents a 51.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $317.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.86.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

Institutional Trading of Heico

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Heico in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Heico by 17,800.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Heico in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Heico by 36.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.