Mark Hildebrandt Purchases 400 Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) Stock

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hildebrandt bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,785.56. This trade represents a 51.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Heico Stock Performance
Shares of HEI opened at $317.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.86.
Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Heico
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Heico in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Heico by 17,800.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Heico in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Heico by 36.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heico
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
