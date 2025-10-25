Short Interest in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Drops By 27.7%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 331,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 801,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 801,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Theriva Biologics Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of Theriva Biologics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Theriva Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
Theriva Biologics Company Profile
