Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,680,334,000 after purchasing an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Waters by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 416,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Waters by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 123,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waters by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,897,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waters Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of WAT stock opened at $358.79 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on WAT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price target on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.80.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
