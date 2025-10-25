Pentair plc $PNR Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $231,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2,487.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $109.78 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

