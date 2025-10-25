Ethic Inc. Buys 46 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $298.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.95. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.F5’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $312.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.