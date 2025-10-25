Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in QIAGEN N.V. $QGEN

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 93.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,445,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $13,463,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 13.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of QIAGEN and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

QIAGEN Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. QIAGEN N.V. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. QIAGEN had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.