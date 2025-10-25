Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

