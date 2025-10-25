EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $748.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $646.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $752.52.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.83.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

