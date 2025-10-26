Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) Given “Sell (E)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Neonc Technologies Stock Up 6.1%

NASDAQ NTHI opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Neonc Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Neonc Technologies

Neonc Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the second quarter worth $108,000. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neonc Technologies by 333.7% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies in the second quarter valued at $801,000.

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

