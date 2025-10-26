Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) Given “Sell (E)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Neonc Technologies Stock Up 6.1%
NASDAQ NTHI opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Neonc Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.
