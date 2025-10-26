NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Earns “Buy (B-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
NorthWestern Stock Performance
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $335.07 million during the quarter.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
