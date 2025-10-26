NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Earns “Buy (B-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NWE stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $335.07 million during the quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

