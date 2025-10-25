Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

