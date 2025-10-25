Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 4,142 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Realty Income by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% during the second quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 23,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.03 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

