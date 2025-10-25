Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

