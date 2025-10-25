Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,830 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.