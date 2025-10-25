Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $4.42 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,632,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 162,618 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 505,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSCT opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.