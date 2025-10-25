Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $5.80 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 445.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

