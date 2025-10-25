Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%
RSP opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day moving average of $181.13. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.