Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

RSP opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day moving average of $181.13. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.