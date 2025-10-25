iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.5%

BATS QUAL opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.43. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.