FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 480 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 282,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,388 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.26.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

