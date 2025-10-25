First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

